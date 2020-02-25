Someone Just Give Invisible Man’s Elisabeth Moss A Rom-Com Already, Thanks

Even when we return tremendous far in Elizabeth Moss’ resume, she actually broke massive on The West Wing which, whereas not gritty, was solidly within the drama camp throughout its run. She’s since turn out to be a family identify due to tasks like Mad Males, High of the Lake, and The Handmaid’s Story. She’s been in comedies like Get Him To The Greek earlier than, however these aren’t the roles that have been her largest or that she is most identified for by any means.