Someone mistakenly sold a million dollar NFT for less than a penny: here’s their story

From time to time there is a series of collections that have an impact within the world of NFTs. The latest one has to do with Etherrock, a digital collection of simple clipart-based stones that are moving millions of dollars. However, one of the users in charge of ‘collecting these stones’ he screwed up to the bottom.

As it has been possible to verify through a transaction that has been registered in the blockchain, a user has mistakenly sold one of these NFTs for 444 wei instead of 444 ETH. To give you an idea, 1 ETH is equivalent to 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 wei, which means that the value of this cryptocurrency is practically insignificant, even less than a penny.

He sold his digital stone for less than a penny and now claims it back without success

The user calls himself Rock Dust on Twitter, and on the social network he has narrated his unfortunate story. And it is that as he comments in his tweet, has lost an NFT that was worth approximately $1 million. After mistakenly making the transaction, a bot took it over and tried to sell it for 234 ETH, approximately $600,000. Now the user seeks the compassion of the new owner of the NFT.

How’s your week? Mine? I just erroneously listed @etherrock #44 for 444 wei instead of 444 eth🤦‍♂️ Bot sniped it in the same block and trying to flip for 234 eth In one click my entire net worth of ~$1 million dollars, gone Is there any hope? Am I GMI? Can snipers show mercy? pic.twitter.com/yq9Itb2Ukb — Rock dust 😭 (@dino_dealer) March 10, 2022

After the events, the only hope left for the user was to contact the customer service of the platform on which the transaction was made. However, he found that almost every comment they made to him was to try to scam himindicating a WhatsApp number to contact to process the return.

The bot sniping it is an increasingly common practice in the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. With the help of a bot, users can buy NFTs in a matter of milliseconds, obtaining a brutal advantage by not having to be aware of it. There are bots that are sold for thousands of dollars, ensuring greater speed and efficiency in transactions.

As far as Etherrock is concerned, it is a collection of stones that has been on the market for four years, however it was not until last year that they became tremendously popular among the community. It’s based on a collection of 100 stones of different colors based on free clipartsdigital stones with a net worth greater than diamond.