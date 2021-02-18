“Something stuck to him”: a famous Uruguayan coach claimed the seed of Gallardo’s success and the video went viral

Juan Ramón Carrasco revealed that Marcelo Gallardo copied his workouts

Since the beginning of his career as technical director at National of Uruguay, the trajectory of Marcelo gallardo boils down to success. But before starting his coaching career, he had a whole learning process to be prepared and have the necessary tools to succeed from off the court. One of his last technicians, Juan Ramon Carrascor, assured that the Doll he was looking very attentively at the format of his training sessions.

The current DT of Phoenix de Uruguay praised River Plate’s performance and was partly responsible for the success of the Argentine team. “Gallardo watched a lot of our training sessions. Mainly about the end of his career, which was two months injured. I say, won’t anyone think ‘something like that was Carrasco’? And to say, ‘ah, but if Carrasco directed it last year in Nacional … that is, something stuck to him!’ “, he declared in conversation with TNU.

It is worth remembering that the Doll was champion of the Uruguayan Championship 2010-2011 with Juan Ramón as technical director of the Bag. During his last season as a player, Marcelo injured his knee and spent five months off the pitch until Carrasco arrived at the club: he made him debut and ended up being a key pillar to win the local league with the Nacional shirt.

The Uruguayan coach today directs Fénix (Photo: EFE)

In addition, it is not the first time that the Uruguayan coach boasts of having been an important trainer in the career of the current River coach. “We had the opportunity to direct him to Gallardo in his senior year and I have no doubt that he got things out of the tiqui tiqui. We are not to pile people behind; we are to press, to anticipate, to exploit the space, that the player appears and is vertical. These things are achieved with a lot of field work and he was to look at all that “revealed in Crazy About Soccer.

After Carrasco’s cycle at Nacional, the club’s leadership decided to terminate his contract and give Gallardo his first experience as coach. The Doll raised the Uruguayan Championship 2011-2012 and in mid-2014 he made the jump to River Plate where he is still in command.

In the Millionaire, Marcelo raised four local titles (Argentina Cup 2016, 2017 and 2019 together with the 2018 Super Cup) and seven international trophies (Copa Libertadores 2015 and 2018, Copa Sudamericana 2014, Suruga Bank 2015, Recopa Sudamericana 2015, 2016 and 2019). In addition, year after year the level of the team remains at a high level, reaching the final stages of the most important continental tournament on several occasions. Has the Carrasco factor had an impact on his DNA? It is worth remembering that JR, a formerly talented midfielder, also passed through the Argentina Millionaire in his time as a player. It was in the 1979-1980 season. Then he ended up at Racing, before moving his football to Mexico.

