Somi And GFRIEND’s SinB Show Love For Kim Sae Ron

Somi and GFRIEND’s SinB made an cute show of affection and help for his or her buddy Kim Sae Ron!

On September 5, Kim Sae Ron shared a number of beautiful units of images on Instagram forward of her visitor look on tvN’s selection present “On and Off” (literal title).

Shortly afterwards, GFRIEND’s SinB took to the feedback of Kim Sae Ron’s self-proclaimed final publish of the day to point out her buddy some love. The idol wrote, “Wow, your magnificence, actually. How are you so beautiful?”

Somi equally expressed her amazement at her buddy’s magnificence, writing, “Whoa, what’s happening right here, what is that this?”

Somi additionally lately thanked Kim Sae Ron for visiting her backstage to cheer her on throughout her summer time comeback.

Earlier this week, Kim Sae Ron was confirmed to be showing in KBS’s upcoming spin-off of “Love Playlist” alongside NCT’s Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo, Bae Hyun Sung, and CLC’s Eunbin. The actress can be reprising her function from the fourth season of “Love Playlist.”

Within the meantime, watch Kim Sae Ron in her drama “Mirror of the Witch” under!

