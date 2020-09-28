Somi Opens Up About Her Fashion Sense, How She Connects To Others, And More

Somi lately participated in a pictorial and interview for Elle journal.

The singer acquired reward for her numerous assured poses through the photoshoot. Somi responded, “It’s because of my father for taking so many footage of me after I was younger. I’m snug posing in entrance of cameras. I’m additionally the kind of one who works tougher after I obtain compliments.”

The interviewer additionally famous on her latest look on “Operating Man” during which she talked about Technology Z. Somi stated that though she didn’t pay a lot consideration to it, articles started to confer with her because the “Icon of Technology Z.”

As a part of a era recognized for his or her agency beliefs, Somi’s independence additionally shines by in her personal private fashion, together with a Louis Vuitton bag that she custom-made with a drawing of a unicorn. Somi commented, “I like monogram patterns and colours. Once I consider the monogram bag my mom carried some 10 years in the past, I nonetheless suppose it’s cool. I added a unicorn since I believe it resembles me. I spent two weeks of my downtime at broadcasting stations making it.”

Somi’s pure appeal additionally reveals by her Instagram account, the place she affords followers a glimpse into her on a regular basis life. Somi admitted that there are occasions the place she spends as much as two days enhancing images. “I used to have a non-public account a very long time in the past,” she revealed. “I might comply with accounts that posted good eating places and fairly garments. I might additionally have a look at actually fairly individuals’s accounts,” she added with fun.

Somi has additionally taken footage with commercials created by followers for her birthday, proving her dedication to her followers. She stated that when she thinks of the trouble followers put into making movies, she finds it superb and cute. “Though I can’t go discover every place, if I’m in a state of affairs the place I can go, then I’ll go,” she famous. “I need them to know that I noticed the presents they spent a lot vitality and cash on.”

The singer stated that her followers are typically older than her, in addition to the general public near her. When requested in regards to the secret to being favored by these older than her, Somi replied, “I believe it’s as a result of I can perceive everybody’s numerous personalities and backgrounds to a point. Once I was working as a member of I.O.I, there have been a whole lot of instances after I needed to work alone, and I’m a soloist now. I attempt to method others whereas excited about what they might really feel, so I believe others are likely to belief me a bit extra and finally confide in me.”

Somi additionally spoke in regards to the that means behind each of her names. In Korean, her identify is made up of the characters for “shiny” and “unfold.” In the meantime, her Dutch identify “Ennik” means “sword” or “fighter.” Somi defined that whereas she has a shiny soul, she activates her “fighter mode” in her on a regular basis life.

Having matured at a quick tempo as a consequence of her early debut, Somi talked about that there have been instances when she ended up consoling adults. “Once I really feel like that particular person has been comforted, I really feel proud that I’ve change into an individual that others can depend on, however I additionally really feel sort of pitiful,” she admitted. “I’ve had no selection however to achieve a whole lot of expertise after starting life as a trainee in sixth grade and showing on reveals comparable to ‘Sixteen’ and ‘Produce 101.’”

Steering the dialog towards music, the interviewer spoke in regards to the pop vibe of Somi’s music and in addition talked about her latest contract with Interscope Data so as to make a leap into the American music market. Somi commented on using English in her songs, saying, “Everyone seems to be already used to Okay-pop songs using English and different languages. There have been loads of opinions that utilizing each Korean and English in my songs made them extra interesting. It’s additionally what comes naturally to me, so I need to be extra daring in making tracks that give off each a pop music and Okay-pop vibe.”

Somi additionally spoke about the significance of apply, citing the “Produce 101” cowl of “Bang Bang” because the observe that she labored laborious on so as to obtain recognition for her dancing abilities. She quoted miss A’s Jia, who had suggested, “Once you’re a trainee, apply as laborious as you’ll be able to.”

When requested if there have been any areas she wished to enhance in as a singer, Somi referenced lyrics from her newest title observe, “What You Ready For.” “I need to enhance my low voice, just like the voice I take advantage of to start with of the music that goes, ‘It’s due to you that I’ve come to hate the harmless telephone,’” she defined. “I additionally like falsetto so I need to learn to join it naturally as nicely. I believe husky voices are actually enticing.”

Somi then talked about finding out music composition, saying that she tends to apply making songs on a sure subject as an alternative of finding out every part in a sluggish and regular method. “I need to make songs with a really particular temper,” she continued. “There’s jazz and R&B songs which can be easy however true to the style. As a solo artist, I need to attempt experimenting with totally different genres.”

The interviewer then requested Somi about what impressed her. Somi chosen every part that she consumed from a younger age, calling it her nourishment. “Due to my father, I listened to music from many alternative international locations from a younger age, and since my grandmother helped increase me I additionally listened to a whole lot of music from her period,” she defined. “I grew up listening to songs on cassette tapes. It was a real cultural expertise!”

Somi, who turned 20 in Korean age this yr, stated she didn’t really feel any sense of immediately turning into an grownup. She commented, “As an alternative, it looks like my scope of expression has widened and I really feel a much bigger sense of freedom. I all the time suppose I’ll do nicely alone, so I’ve all the time disliked the expression, ‘You’re not an grownup, so you’ll be able to’t do it.’”

Upon being requested how she hopes to be seen by others, Somi responded, “I’m all the time grateful that there have been so many individuals who’ve sorted me since I used to be little. I believe I’ll be blissful if individuals assist me as if I’m their youthful sister who’s going out into the world to make her personal music.” She continued to say that whereas she favored understanding that her first solo observe “Birthday” was her personal, she couldn’t actually get pleasure from it as a consequence of her ability degree. “I labored actually laborious this time and I believe I’ve improved lots. I’m additionally working laborious on my EP,” she concluded.

The interviewer wrapped up by asking Somi to explain one thing that positively belongs to her. “Colourful issues! Issues with a mixture of each shade,” Somi replied. “My dream automotive is a yellow Lamborghini. I need that to be my automotive, and when individuals see it I need them to suppose, ‘Wow, that’s positively Somi’s automotive.’”

