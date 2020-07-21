Somi Signs With U.S. Label Interscope Records

Somi is on the point of bounce into the American music market with Interscope Records!

On July 21, The Black Label revealed, “Somi has signed a contract with Interscope Records, a label underneath Common Music Group.”

Sam Riback, Interscope’s Government Vice President and Head of A&R, commented to leisure information supply Selection, “Somi stands out together with her distinctive and worldly strategy to pop music. She is poised to be the subsequent worldwide breakout artist and is yet one more welcome boost to the blossoming relationship we proceed to construct with Teddy Park, Black Label and the whole YG household.”

Somi additionally shared in an announcement to Selection, “I’m very excited to affix the Interscope and Common Music household. They’ve a fantastic roster of artists I really like and a protracted historical past of breaking acts. I’m wanting ahead to the subsequent steps in my profession and may’t wait to share my music with the world!”

Interscope Records is at the moment dwelling to a number of world artists together with BLACKPINK, Girl Gaga, Eminem, Maroon 5, Kendrick Lamar, U2, Madonna, The Black Eyed Peas, Lana Del Rey, Dr. Dre, Selena Gomez, Think about Dragons, Ellie Goulding, Rae Sremmurd, Billie Eilish, and extra.

Somi is gearing as much as make her return with “What You Ready For” on July 22. Try the teasers right here!

Additionally watch Somi as a bunch on “Don’t Be Jealous” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)