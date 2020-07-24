Somi Talks About How BLACKPINK’s Lisa Helped Her Choose The Choreography For “What You Waiting For”

July 23, Somi appeared as a visitor on Naver NOW’s “SAP,” hosted by Zion.T.

Speaking about her newest track “What You Waiting For,” which was launched on July 22, Zion.T mentioned, “On YouTube, it appeared such as you had a tricky time due to the choreography. What did BLACKPINK’s Lisa say about it?”

Somi mentioned, “Lisa informed me that the choreography for this track is basically good. I feel she actually sees one thing in it.”

She continued, “Lisa mentioned it’s a lot better than the choreography for ‘BIRTHDAY.’ There have been initially two drafts for the choreography, however when it was time to decide, Lisa gave me certainty and helped me determine. It was lots of assist.”

Requested what has made her most glad not too long ago, Somi mentioned, “I used to be essentially the most glad when the primary teaser for my new track was launched. Usually, video teasers are edited clips from the music video, however this time, for 2 of the three [MV teasers], we filmed [explicitly for the teaser]. Seeing the teaser, it made me consider after we filmed it, and it made me cry.”

Somi revealed that recently she’s fallen deep into songwriting. “I’ve at all times preferred it, however I by no means knew how, so I began with simply recording issues that got here to thoughts on my cellphone. I’d write lyrics as memos on my cellphone, and write over beats that I downloaded.”

She added, “Once I was a trainee, I discussed that I wished to take courses for lyric writing and track composition. However it didn’t work out, so I used to be much more decided to attempt it alone, so I continued to document on my cellphone. The track that got here out of that technique of ‘Outta My Head.’”

When requested if she desires her title to be related to a sure phrase, Somi mentioned, “I need it to be ‘Infinite Jeon Somi.’ Only a bulldozer that by no means stops.”

Closing, she mentioned, “Please give the music video for ‘What You Waiting For’ a number of love. I put my coronary heart and soul into it.”

