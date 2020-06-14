Son Dam Bi Reveals Why She Broke Down In Tears After Filming “When The Camellia Blooms”

On the newest episode of “Ask Us Something,” Son Dam Bi talked a few time she obtained emotional due to her drama “When the Camellia Blooms.”

The singer and actress appeared as a visitor on the June 13 broadcast of the JTBC selection present, the place the forged members introduced up her scene-stealing function within the hit KBS drama “When the Camellia Blooms.”

In the course of the guessing-game phase of the present, Son Dam Bi requested the “Ask Us Something” forged to guess why she as soon as sobbed uncontrollably due to the drama. After a number of incorrect guesses, Son Dam Bi added as a touch, “I cried after seeing myself.”

In the top, Search engine marketing Jang Hoon managed to guess the right reply: as a result of Son Dam Bi’s character within the drama, Hyang Mi, had sported darkish, grown-out roots, the actress dyed her hair again to black as soon as filming was over. After seeing herself along with her new hair, Son Dam Bi burst into tears as a result of she felt like Hyang Mi was gone.

“I used to be the primary forged member to wrap up filming for the drama,” defined Son Dam Bi. “I had a photograph shoot the following week, so I went to [the salon] to dye my hair black. Seeing my reflection with my newly dyed hair within the mirror, I immediately turned overwhelmed with disappointment. The actuality that the drama was over got here crashing down on me, and I noticed that I should have actually liked [the character of] Hyang Mi. I bear in mind I cried lots within the salon.”

The forged members expressed awe and sympathy at how deeply Son Dam Bi had turn out to be hooked up to the function, and he or she added, “Whereas dyeing my hair, I immediately felt so unhappy. I feel I actually liked my character.”

The newest episode of “Ask Us Something” will quickly be out there with English subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, try a current episode of the present under!

