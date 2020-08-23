Son Dam Bi Shares Beauty Tips + How Her Taste In Acting Roles Has Changed With Age

In a current interview and pictorial with Marie Claire journal, Son Dam Bi supplied recommendation on magnificence and ageing gracefully.

When requested about her preferences in on a regular basis make-up, the singer and actress revealed, “I don’t like make-up that’s too difficult, so I attempt to maintain it easy, like by placing the give attention to my lips with both crimson or pink.”

As for her skincare routine, she stated, “Moderately than any particular skincare remedies, I believe it’s more practical to be in step with no matter you do, so I take advantage of one face masks on daily basis.”

Son Dam Bi additionally talked about that her mom, who developed fairly the fan following after showing on MBC’s “Dwelling Alone” (“I Stay Alone”), was approach forward of her when it got here to taking good care of herself.

“There’s no approach I can sustain with my mother,” she stated with fun. “Her diligence is past creativeness. She all the time involves my home with Korean soy milk soup or wholesome drinks like broccoli water. It looks like my mother thinks what you eat is extra vital than what you do to your face.”

In phrases of her desire in fashion, Son Dam Bi commented, “I used to love flashy clothes, however now I discover myself drawn to basic and easy seems. Even in relation to styling, I like my outfits to have only one key level, whether or not it’s the footwear, the belt, or an adjunct.”

When requested what she does for enjoyable in her spare time, the star replied, “I watch movies or dramas on Netflix, and I develop vegetation. I additionally get pleasure from making pottery. I began as a result of I heard that touching clay together with your palms helps relieve stress, however once I make one thing like a vase or a plate, I really feel actually proud and happy.”

As for what Son Dam Bi thinks is the definition of “ageing gracefully,” she mused, “I believe it’s not feeling burdened about it. Moderately than being overly conscious of your age and being caught up on it, it is best to neglect about it and simply reside your life. Moderately than listening to getting older, I believe it’s vital to mature on the within whereas calmly taking good care of these round you and having fun with your life freely.”

The actress went on to share that her style in roles has modified over time, explaining, “Once I was youthful, I didn’t wish to tackle roles with a troublesome or scary picture, however now I discover myself drawn to those sorts of characters. I’d wish to tackle the problem of exhibiting a brand new facet of myself by means of a villain function or a thriller.”

Watch Son Dam Bi on the newest episode of “Dwelling Alone” beneath!

