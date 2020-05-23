Son Dambi Compares Her Real Self With Her Appearance On “Residence Alone” (“I Live Alone”) + Talks About Aiming For Happiness

Son Dambi options in a enjoyable new pictorial for Elle Korea, and through an interview with the journal she talked about her current well-liked appearances on tv reveals.

The pictorial aimed to seize moments that present the goofy and bubbly sides of Son Dambi and uncover her many charming qualities.

Son Dambi just lately confirmed her klutzy and refreshing character on the truth present “Residence Alone” (“I Live Alone”), and he or she informed Elle that the Son Dambi proven in this system was 100 % her true self.

“I didn’t do roughly of something [just because I was on television],” she stated and joked, “It was to the purpose that I puzzled in the event that they shouldn’t have made me look a bit higher.”

Son Dambi performed the character of Hyang Mi within the well-liked drama “When the Camellia Blooms” final 12 months. She stated within the interview, “I felt like my life as an actor began once more.”

She additionally commented, “I’m somebody who has a robust want for happiness.” She defined, “After I really feel sad, I strive actually arduous to remodel that second into a cheerful one.”

The star’s full pictorial and interview might be discovered within the June concern of Elle Korea.

