Son Dong Pyo To Debut With New Boy Group

January 19, 2021
Former X1 member Son Dong Pyo is on the point of debut in a brand new boy group!

On January 19, Sports activities Seoul reported that Son Dong Pyo might be debuting with DSP Media’s first group since KARD, who debuted about 4 years in the past. SpoTVNews reported that the group is planning for a March debut.

Later that day, a supply from DSP Media acknowledged to DongA.com, “Son Dong Pyo is debuting with a seven-member boy group.” Whereas the precise schedule for his or her debut hasn’t but been set, they’re filming a actuality program with the purpose of debuting within the first half of the 12 months.

Son Dong Pyo competed within the 2019 Mnet competitors present “Produce X 101” and went on to debut as a member of the present’s challenge group X1. The group disbanded in January 2020 following the program’s vote manipulation controversy, and Son Dong Pyo has been getting ready to debut once more whereas additionally holding an internet fan assembly in November, sharing a photograph e book challenge, and extra.

