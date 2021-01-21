Son Ho Jun Shakes Things Up In His Special Appearance On “The Uncanny Counter”

OCN has launched stills of Son Ho Jun’s upcoming particular look in “The Uncanny Counter”!

So Ho Jun is ready to seem in episode 15 as a counter named Oh Jung Goo. In the stills, the actor exhibits his character’s free spirit in denims and a leather-based jacket as he meets Jo Byeong Gyu and Yoo Joon Sang in a again alley. He additionally has the trademark wavy hair that marks him out as a counter. Though So Moon (Jo Byeong Gyu) seems to be bewildered at assembly him for the primary time, Ga Mo Tak (Yoo Joon Sang) appears to acknowledge the unfamiliar counter.

In one other nonetheless, Son Ho Jun exhibits a darkish charisma as he prepares to strike at the whole demon Shin Myung Hwi (Choi Kwang Il). Nonetheless, Shin Myung Hwi simply blocks his strike from behind, indicating a fierce battle within the works.

A supply from the manufacturing employees said, “Son Ho Jun is making a particular look in episode 15 on account of his reference to director Yoo Solar Dong. He has the identical therapeutic powers as Yeom Hye Ran‘s character and is dispatched to assist the opposite counters of their battle towards all of the demons. Please look ahead to Son Ho Jun’s passionate performing. Thanks to Son Ho Jun for giving it his all for the character Oh Jung Goo regardless of his busy schedule.”

Episode 15 of “The Uncanny Counter” airs on January 23 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

