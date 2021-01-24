Son Ho Jun Shares Thoughts On His “The Uncanny Counter” Cameo

Son Ho Jun has shared his ideas on his particular look in OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter”!

On the January 23 episode of the favored superhero drama, Son Ho Jun made a memorable cameo as Oh Jung Goo, a free-spirited counter with therapeutic skills who as soon as dreamed of changing into a singer.

Though he solely appeared for one episode, Son Ho Jun’s character performed an necessary function, utilizing his powers to assist Choo Mae Okay (performed by Yeom Hye Ran) heal and offering So Moon (performed by Jo Byeong Gyu) with essential assist in a time of want. His bravery and tragic loss of life within the battle towards Shin Myung Hwi (performed by Choi Kwang Il) additionally had viewers preventing again tears and praising his efficiency.

Son Ho Jun, who beforehand labored with “The Uncanny Counter” director Yoo Solar Dong on the 2010 movie “Demise Bell 2: Bloody Camp,” is claimed to have impressed everybody on set together with his passionate appearing throughout filming. Although he was solely making a cameo look, in keeping with these current, the actor poured his all into the motion scenes with out holding something again.

In an announcement launched by means of his company, Son Ho Jun remarked, “It was an honor to have the ability to work along with director Yoo Solar Dong once more. Thanks to the actors who led the filming in a method that made me really feel comfy on set. I used to be completely happy to be part of a drama that’s receiving a lot love.”

He added, “Please proceed to point out love for ‘The Uncanny Counter’ up till the tip.”

