Son Ho Jun, Song Ji Hyo, Song Jong Ho, And More Introduce Their Characters’ Innermost Feelings In Drama Posters

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Did We Love?” launched new posters of the six foremost characters!

“Did We Love?” is a romantic comedy starring Song Ji Hyo as Noh Ae Jung, a film producer and single mother who has been residing on her personal for 14 years. Regardless of having already given up on romance, she immediately finds herself embarking on an sudden second chapter of her love life when 4 very completely different males enter her story on the similar time.

In the brand new poster, Noh Ae Jung smiles brightly. Her poster reads, “The truth that I’m Noh Ae Jung doesn’t change,” referring to the truth that regardless of dealing with many difficulties in her life, she continues to placed on a show of robust dedication. Nonetheless, with the addition of the 4 males in her love life to shake issues up, viewers are curious to see what shocking twists will happen.

Noh Ae Jung’s ex-boyfriend Oh Dae Oh (Son Ho Jun) is described to be a captivating dangerous boy. Attributable to his previous relationship along with her, Oh Dae Oh turned a “idiot in relationships.” Finally getting right down to work, he turned a bestselling creator. His poster reads, “I need to bury all of it, all the things about you over these 14 years!” hinting that he nonetheless might need emotions for her.

Though he exudes the aura of a prime celeb in his poster, Ryu Jin (Song Jong Ho) will strategy Noh Ae Jung because the “pitiful hotshot.” He’s additionally a determine that’s entangled within the love story from 14 years in the past. Ryu Jin’s poster incorporates the quote, “I need to defend you by your facet with out asking any questions.”

The younger Oh Yeon Woo (Koo Ja Sung) will make viewers’ hearts flutter. He has but to maneuver on from his old flame, as proven by his poster which has the quote, “How might I overlook nuna, Noh Ae Jung!” “Nuna” is a time period utilized by a person to an older feminine good friend or sister.

Because the “scary however horny” CEO of 9 Capital, Goo Pa Do (Kim Min Joon) exudes charisma together with his deep gaze within the new poster. His quote states, “I’ll put money into you,” referring to the truth that he’ll meet Noh Ae Jung as an investor for the movie she is going to produce.

If Ryu Jin is Korea’s prime male actor, Joo Ah Rin (Dasom) is Korea’s prime actress. Though she’s generally known as “Asia’s old flame,” Joo Ah Rim has all the time liked one individual. For a very long time, she has hoped that Oh Dae Oh would additionally love her again. Her poster has the quote, “Each again then and now, why received’t you have a look at me?” Viewers are curious to see what affect Joo Ah Rin can have on Noh Ae Jung’s love life.

The manufacturing group of “Did We Love?” defined that the posters revealed the characters’ interior ideas. Additionally they requested viewers to get pleasure from life’s romance with Song Ji Hyo, Son Ho Jun, Song Jong Ho, Koo Ja Sung, Kim Min Joon, and Dasom, who will every take their very own particular person path to search out happiness and love.

“Did We Love?” will premiere on July eight at 9:30 p.m. KST because the follow-up to “Mystic Pop-Up Bar.” Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

