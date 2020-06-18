Son Ho Jun, Song Jong Ho, Koo Ja Sung, And Kim Min Joon Talk About Complex Love Lines In Upcoming Rom-Com With Song Ji Hyo

The male leads of “Did We Love?” talked concerning the drama’s distinctive appeal!

“Did We Love?” is an upcoming romantic comedy starring Song Ji Hyo as Noh Ae Jung, a film producer and single mother who has been residing on her personal for 14 years. Regardless of having already given up on romance, she all of the sudden finds herself embarking on an surprising second chapter of her love life when 4 very totally different males enter her story on the similar time.

Son Ho Jun shared about his character, “Oh Dae Oh is a determine that has a facet that anybody can relate to in the event that they’ve liked somebody earlier than.” The actor defined that he favored his character’s approachable high quality and added that whereas he could appear dangerous on the surface, there’s one thing about him that makes him likable.

Song Jong Ho revealed that his character Ryu Jin is a sort of function he had by no means tried till now. He described Ryu Jin’s various charms by commenting, “It made me wish to carry out a unique facet that’s hidden within me.”

Koo Ja Sung may also present his character Oh Yeon Woo’s optimistic and considerate character whereas Kim Min Joon will painting the nice and cozy coronary heart Goo Pa Do has regardless of his chilly exterior. The 2 will act as Noh Ae Jung’s dependable supporters.

The actors additionally shared that the looks of 4 suitors in a drama intrigued them. The message that love can all of the sudden come as a shock to those that are scuffling with life and have forgotten about their desires and love resonated with the actors as effectively. Already captivated by the story that can painting heat love and a supportive message, the actors commented, “The story is absolutely attention-grabbing,” and, “In a nook of my coronary heart, a heat breeze is blowing.” Song Jong Ho added, “The drama’s construction could be very attention-grabbing, and every character is charming, so I’m wanting ahead to what sort of synergy we’ll create within the drama.”

Moreover, the actors honed varied expertise for the upcoming drama. Son Ho Jun targeted on his detailed portrayal of feelings as a personality who’s profitable as a author however nonetheless awkward within the face of affection. Song Jong Ho labored out and paid cautious consideration to his apparel and coiffure for his function as a high actor, and Kim Min Joon additionally went by way of bodily coaching as a way to painting Goo Pa Do’s wild charms.

“Did We Love?” will premiere on July eight at 9:30 p.m. KST because the follow-up to “Mystic Pop-Up Bar.” In the meantime, watch a brand new teaser for the drama right here!

