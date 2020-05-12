Son Hyun Joo Shows Support For Choi Jin Hyuk’s Drama “Rugal”

Choi Jin Hyuk bought a candy shock on the set of “Rugal”!

On Might 11, the actor posted a photograph of him in entrance of a espresso truck despatched by Son Hyun Joo.

He wrote, “I’m late, however that is the truck despatched by Hyun Joo. Everybody loved the drinks. Additionally wishing the most effective for Son Hyun Joo in ‘Mannequin Detective.’”

The banner on high of and subsequent to the truck wished the most effective for Choi Jin Hyuk and the workers of “Rugal.”

Choi Jin Hyuk and Son Hyun Joo beforehand starred within the 2019 KBS drama “Justice” collectively.

