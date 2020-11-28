Son-in-law became homeless in lockdown, then ran to take sister-in-law on bike

Bhopal: The lockdown has positively and negatively impacted the lives of people living all over the world. In such a situation, there are some effects which cannot be forgotten even if they want to. A case of lockdown was seen in Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh. In lockdown here, a son-in-law became a housekeeper. After which his affair started with his own sister-in-law and seeing the opportunity, he ran away with his sister-in-law. Also Read – Pregnant turned college student in live-in, lover reaches behind bars on refusal of marriage

Due to a halt during the lockdown in Pamariya village, the son-in-law stayed in his mother-in-law’s house for 2 months and his love affair started with his sister-in-law, who was 17 years old. In such a situation, the increasing closeness of both has come in the eyes of wife and mother-in-law. However the son-in-law told him a lie that he is like his younger sister. But this son-in-law ran away with his sister-in-law 7 days ago. Also Read – NCR had wings of dreams, first love with love, live-in and then ruin

As soon as the police came to know about this matter, the police started investigating and caught the son-in-law and sister-in-law. However Sali ate poisonous substance at his house on Friday, due to which he had to be hospitalized. The son-in-law’s name is Brijesh. He had fled to Bhopal with his sister-in-law, from where the police caught him. Also Read – UP: When the daughter became pregnant, the father strangled her to death, threw the corpse in the sack and threw it into the drain.

On this whole matter, family members say that Brijesh has spoiled his house. Brijesh started beating his wife on small matters and also threatened to separate from her, in which case the angry wife went to live in her maternal home. When Brijesh came to his in-laws 7 days ago, during this time he ran away with his sister-in-law on his bike. Although the police have caught both.