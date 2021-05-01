Son Naeun Opens Up About Apink’s Future & Leaving Play M In Heartfelt Letter

Apink’s Son Naeun has shared a heartfelt message for her fans after parting ways with her longtime agency Play M Entertainment.

On April 29, Play M Entertainment officially announced that Son Naeun had left the agency following the expiration of her exclusive contract, while the other five members of Apink had renewed their contracts with the agency. That same day, YG Entertainment confirmed reports that Son Naeun was in talks to sign with the company.

On May 1, Son Naeun opened up about her decision to make a fresh start in a letter that she posted on Instagram. She also confirmed that while Apink will be focusing on individual activities for the time being, the group is not disbanding.

Son Naeun’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is Apink’s Son Naeun. I debuted when I was 18 years old, and already, 10 years have flown by. Looking back, it’s because of the excessive love and support I received that the 18-year-old Son Naeun who sang “I Don’t Know” was able to grow up so much and become the 28-year-old Son Naeun of today. It’s also because of that love and support that I was able to spend those days so happily, to the point where I couldn’t have asked for anything more, while always feeling grateful. I sincerely thank the [Apink] members, Pandas [Apink’s fandom], Play M family, and staff who were with me during that time, in addition to many other people. I want to inform you of the decision I made after careful discussions with the [Apink] members and our agency. For a brief time, we will each be on our own, and we will also always be able to gather again and show you good things as Apink, with one heart and the same goal. So please show a lot of support for Apink, who will shine even brighter in the future! Leaving the family with whom I have spent over 10 years with and making a fresh start in a new place feels unfamiliar to me as well, so I am very worried, but I will work hard so that I can become a Son Naeun who takes another step forward in terms of growth and development! Thank you! You’re my shining star

If I have you, I’ll never falter

Please always stay by my side

You’re my shining star

My feelings towards you will never falter

I’ll stay by your side forever

