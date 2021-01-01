Son Nishant is richer than Nitish Kumar, who is the money earner in Bihar government, see list

Nitish Kumar Property: Nitish Kumar is a political stalwart and Bihar has once again become the CM of Bihar, but in one case he has lagged behind his son. Or say that the son has gone ahead of them. According to the details of the declared assets, Nitish Kumar’s son is a millionaire. While Nitish Kumar is behind many ministers of Bihar government in terms of property and cash in cash. Also Read – Bihar News: Nitish Kumar’s statement on RJD leader Shyam Razak’s claim of 17 MLAs – said this …

Explain that the ministers of Bihar, including the Chief Minister of Nitish Kumar, have made announcements about their assets. If you look at these announcements, then many members of his cabinet are richer than the Chief Minister. Not only this, his son Nishant (Son of Nitish Kumar) is also richer than Nitish. In the year 2010, the Nitish government made it mandatory for all ministers to make their property details public on the first day of every year. Also Read – Tejashwi Yadav’s statement on CM-PM’s offer, said- Nitish Kumar decide what to do

Assets of Nitish Kumar with Nitish Kumar

According to the details of his assets given by the ministers in the website of the Cabinet Secretariat Department, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar currently has Rs 35,885 as cash. Nitish’s bank has about 34,000 rupees. While his son Nishant currently has Rs 28,297 in cash and Rs 1 crore as fixed or deposit in various banks. Also Read – Protesting farmers in Patna charged with lathicharge, stone pelting on police

Son owns many houses

Similarly, the Chief Minister has jewelery worth 98 thousand. At the same time, Nishant (Nishant Kumar) owns jewelery worth more than 20 lakhs. Nitish owns a flat of 1000 sq ft in Dwarka, Delhi. At the same time, his son has agricultural and non-arable land in Kalyan Bigha, residential complexes in Bakhtiyarpur and Patna.

Mukesh Sahni is the richest in the cabinet

Apart from this, his cabinet colleagues are also richer than the Chief Minister. Mukesh Sahni is also included in the list of richest ministers in the cabinet. Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department Sahni has a cash deposit of Rs 23 lakh in banks, while his share is also more than Rs 78 lakh. Sahni has three properties in Mumbai, which is worth more than seven crores. Sahni and his wife each own a flat.

Sheela kumari millionaire

State Transport Minister Sheela Kumari does not own any vehicles, while her and her husband own 30 acres of cultivable land. Apart from this, they also have non-cultivable land worth more than three crores. They have two flats.

Deputy CM Enthusiasts

Deputy Chief Tarkishore Prasad is very fond of vehicles. They currently have four vehicles. Prasad has Rs 54 thousand cash while his wife currently has Rs 4 thousand cash. The Deputy Chief Minister has jewelery worth Rs 2.5 lakh while his wife has jewelery worth 20 lakh.

Renu Devi is fond of jewelery

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi is fond of jewelery. They have 150 grams of gold and 70 thousand silver. Renu Devi is also fond of weapons, she also has a pistol and rifle.