Son of ‘Large Meech’ Will Portray his Father in ‘Black Mafia Household’

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s upcoming Starz Unique Collection, “Black Mafia Household,” has chosen its star protagonist. Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., son of infamous cocaine kingpin and southwest Detroit legend Demetrius “Large Meech” Flenory will make his performing debut portraying his father. Impressed by the true story of one of probably the most influential crime households in the nation, “Black Mafia Household” will delve into the origins of the mafia in the late Nineteen Eighties, and the way the pursual of the American dream ultimately leads the operation to department out from nationwide drug distribution to hip-hop in the early 2000s.

The sequence can be government produced by Jackson, who signed an enormous multi-series total take care of Starz again in 2018, and has served because the artistic thoughts behind the unique “Energy” in addition to 4 upcoming spinoffs in the “Energy” universe (“Energy E-book II: Ghost,” “For Life”). Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Insurgent,” “Energy”) will government produce alongside Jackson.

Moreover, veteran actor and staging coach Tasha Smith (“Empire,” “Energy,” “Why Did I Get Married?”), who has additionally served as a director on “P-Valley,” “Star,” and “Large Sky,” is about to direct the primary episode and a number of others for the Starz drama. She and Jackson have been each instrumental in Flenory Jr.’s casting.

Da’Vinchi will play Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, brother of “Large Meech” and mafia co-founder. Flenory, described because the quiet and calculating brains behind the fraternal partnership, is torn between identities as a brand new father and as a shrewd drug trafficker and cash launderer, who should juggle these conflicting duties and safe the protection of his brother and his baby. Harris is about to painting Pat, the primary mentor of Meech and Terry and reverend O.G. that instilled the “family-first” perspective that in the end served as each the cornerstone for the Flenory brothers’ rise to energy in the sport and the crux of their climactic fallout.

Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, and Harris will be a part of beforehand introduced forged members Russel Hornsby (“Fences,” “The Hate U Give,”) as Charles Flenory and Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight as Monique. Steve Harris (“The Follow,” “Diary of a Mad Black Girl”), whose casting as Detective Bryant was additionally beforehand introduced, will act alongside his brother, Wooden.

“Black Mafia Household” is produced by way of Jackson’s G-Unit Movie and Tv manufacturing firm in affiliation with Starz and Lionsgate Tv. Kathryn Tyus-Adair, SVP of authentic programming, is the manager overseeing the sequence on Starz’s behalf, and Erin Conroy is the manager overseeing the sequence on Liongate’s behalf. Together with Jackson and Huggins, Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements may also function government producers. Jackson is represented by APA and attorneys Eric Feig and Stephen Savva.

The drama begins filming in Atlanta and Detroit this month.