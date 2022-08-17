Son of Pancho Rosales attacked Nacho Beristáin for insulting his father: “he has a tail that they step on”

Nacho Beristáin attacked manager Pancho Rosales (Photo: Getty Images-Twitter/@BoxingHistory)

Thanks to his background and experience, Ignacio Beristain has become an authoritative voice to express opinions about Mexican boxing. In this regard, he used the space during a talk with Eric Morales for discredit the trajectory of Pancho Rosales as a manager, despite the fact that the character came to enjoy wide recognition in the discipline. In this regard, Carlos, son of the aforementioned character, responded and reminded Nacho what “He has a lot of tail to be stepped on”.

During a talk with Marco Antonio Barrera on the podcast One More RoundCarlos Rosales referred to the words that the owner of the Romanza Gym made about his father. In that sense, he said he was surprised that the 83-year-old coach had “opened Pandora’s box” and responded to his attacks by assuring that he is a good second and not a fighter manager.

“Nacho Beristan He is a great trainer who cannot be questioned as a trainer, but it is not the same that they give you 200 ready-made high-level fighters than to make them from under the ground (…) Nacho He has never been a manager, he was always second, second, coach. Is not the same”assured.

Nacho Beristáin has remained in force on the boxing scene with boxers like Rey Vargas (Photos: Twitter/@SteveKim323)

During his speech in the same medium where Beristáin made his controversial statements, Rosales recalled how fate led him to collaborate closely with him. According to him, his father’s refusal to prepare him led him to look for alternatives to develop as a boxer and he joined the national Olympic boxing team that was led by Nacho.

Although his role in the team was limited to that of an apprentice, since he was never considered for international competitions, Rosales affirmed that he had become aware of behaviors with which Beristáin’s prestige could be in doubt.

“I coincided with one of the great first level litters that you can imagine. I was going to train looking for a place and Nacho he received me. In that litter he trained Gilberto Roman, Daniel Zaragoza, Elias Equihua (…) over there I remember that when they gave us gloves and that kind of thing he took it from us. He even took away our sneakers. I’m not going to make a circus of this, but she messed with the man to whom I owe what I am, ”she recalled.

Carlos Rosales assured that the success of fighters like Gilberto Román was not built by Beristáin (Photo: WBC boxing)

One of the arguments he offered to question Beristáin’s role as manager is the work he did with his boxers. And it is that he argued that being in charge of training the national boxing team he had the ease of counting and capturing all national champions at their ideal weight and with a highly competitive performance.

During the talk with the Terrible, the owner of the Romanza Gym was questioned about the role that Pancho Rosales came to have in Mexican boxing. In that sense, he recalled witnessing how he came to keep large amounts of money at the expense of their collaboratorsas well as an altercation that he had with him and that ended with a fight with blows.

Nacho Beristáin recalled his disagreements with Pancho Rosales in a talk with the Terrible Morales (Photo: Infobae/JM Mariscal/Paul Miranda)

“I believe that he was pretty bad as a managerI checked. He wanted to take me to fight once to a place where he charged the wool and he fucked half and he paid you half. We had an altercation in the fight between Chartchai Cahianoi and Alacrán Torres. He was there, he Negro Perez and me. So he said ‘Adolfo, is this bastard working with you?’ and he said yes. He started saying: ‘he’s a son of the ching*da’. He made me piss * nar, I gave him a f*cking slap that turned his glasses upside down and I told him ‘fuckin’ old man, don’t talk about me, you bastard’.

In this regard, Carlos denied the veracity of the anecdote, although he recognized that it had been an abuse of Beristáin due to the age difference. On the other hand, he attacked Nacho when assuring that he came to have fights with boxers who did not have medical clearance to get into the ring. This, according to what he stated, would have triggered a couple of accidents and even a death in the “Vicente Saldívar” gym.

