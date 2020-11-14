Son Tae Young Shares Update On Husband Kwon Sang Woo After His Surgery

Son Tae Young has up to date involved followers on her husband Kwon Sang Woo’s situation post-surgery!

On November 14, the actress took to Instagram to share that Kwon Sang Woo’s ankle surgical procedure had gone properly. Posting a photograph of her husband in his hospital mattress, Son Tae Young wrote, “Thanks to everybody for worrying for us… the surgical procedure went properly…”

She went on, “He injured his ankle a very long time in the past… after that, every time he filmed a film or drama, it was not possible to curb his ardour as he tried to show down the assistance of stunt actors as a lot as attainable… [the stress on his ankle] progressively constructed up, and finally, all of it got here to the floor without delay… honey, I believe it’s time so that you can begin accepting the assistance of others [when it comes to stunts].”

Addressing her husband immediately, Son Tae Young affectionately continued, “ it’s essential to deal with your well being so as to proceed to play the roles you need to play for a protracted, very long time, proper? Let’s discover power~~~ Hope your drama and film shoots go properly with none points, and let’s additionally get well totally.” She playfully added, “And likewise do a very good job memorizing your traces for ‘Delayed Justice.’”

As Kwon Sang Woo is proudly holding up his script for “Delayed Justice” in his hospital photograph, it appears as if he could already be getting again to work.

We hope Kwon Sang Woo makes a full and speedy restoration!

Watch Kwon Sang Woo in his drama “Delayed Justice” with English subtitles beneath:

