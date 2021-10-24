Son Tej Pratap first sat on dharna in entrance of RJD leader Lalu Yadav’s place of abode, then met his father

Bihar, Patna, RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu Prasad Yadav Information: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad reached his area in Patna on Sunday, however his elder son Tej Pratap first staged a dharna in entrance of his father’s area after which met his father at his place of abode.Additionally Learn – Karwa Chauth Ka Chand Kab Niklega: Know when the moon will pop out for your town: In those towns of UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, the moon of Karwa Chauth will pop out at the moment

#WATCH | Patna: RJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav met his father Lalu Prasad Yadav on the latter’s place of abode. Tej Pratap used to be protesting outdoor Lalu Prasad’s place of abode alleging that he used to be stopped through “RSS brokers” from assembly his father. percent.twitter.com/eXGbyJvNTO – ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

Additionally Learn – Giant blow to Congress in MP, MLA Sachin Birla joins BJP in the midst of Lok Sabha by-elections

Tej Pratap Yadav sat on a dharna outdoor Lalu Prasad Yadav’s place of abode alleging that he used to be avoided from assembly his father. RJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav stated in Patna, we’ve got not anything to do with RJD, there’s no that means. These days used to be this type of giant instance of happiness, everybody needed to be one, however even in this type of state of affairs we have been insulted. Jagdanand Singh did the paintings of pulling us on the airport. What sort of angle is that this? You belong to RSS. Additionally Learn – VIDEO: Celebration leaders-workers snatched the mic and slapped the Congress chief at the degree itself

We’re sitting on dharna and looking forward to our chief. We have been stopped through the brokers of RSS. We imply our father however don’t have anything to do with RJD: RJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav all the way through a sit-in protest outdoor Lalu Prasad Yadav’s area, in Patna percent.twitter.com/SvryDyHO4p – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) October 24, 2021

When the RJD leader reached Patna lately, when media individuals wondered him concerning the variations within the circle of relatives, he didn’t be aware of the alleged rift between his two sons and claimed that there’s no distinction of their circle of relatives.

Lalu Yadav is present process remedy within the nationwide capital after being discharged from the All India Institute of Scientific Sciences (AIIMS) and has returned to Bihar after a very long time. The previous Bihar leader minister stated a call on campaigning for the RJD within the bypolls to be hung on October 30 could be taken after consulting medical doctors.

We’ve not anything to do with RJD till we throw you out of the birthday party. We’re going to take a large step forward: RJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav, Patna https://t.co/kmeFw47Jwx – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) October 24, 2021

RJD’s resolution angered Congress

Allow us to tell that the RJD’s resolution to box its candidate from Kusheshwar seat has angered the Congress. Congress had contested the meeting elections in this seat in 2020. The deficient efficiency of the Congress compared to the RJD’s just right efficiency within the meeting elections has given a bit of leaders of Lalu’s birthday party a chance to query the position of the Nationwide Celebration (Congress) within the alliance. The RJD believes that the Congress used to be given extra seats than its exact capability.

Lalu questions the usefulness of Congress as an best friend

In Delhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad on Sunday ridiculed the Congress, wondering its application as an best friend of Bihar’s major opposition birthday party. On the identical time, he questioned whether or not the RJD must go away a seat for the Congress within the meeting bypolls in order that it may possibly forfeit its deposits there.

What’s Congress alliance?

When requested whether or not the RJD now not giving one seat to the Congress within the bypolls to the 2 meeting seats must be observed as a kind of destroy within the alliance, Lalu stated, “What’s a Congress alliance? ?” Allow us to tell that RJD has refused to depart one seat within the two meeting seats for the Congress within the by-elections. The RJD leader stated, “Must we give one seat (to the Congress) to lose? In order that he can forfeit his bail as smartly?

Lalu’s taunt on Congress chief Bhakt Charan Das

Lalu additionally ridiculed Congress chief Bhakt Charan Das, who’s the birthday party’s Bihar in-charge and has been concentrated on the RJD. Das had not too long ago stated that the Congress is now not part of the RJD-led alliance within the state or even alleged that it has a nexus with the BJP in the back of the scenes. Lalu stated, “Does he even know anything else. The RJD leader’s remarks got here forward of his departure for Bihar, the place by-elections are going to be held after the demise of sitting MLAs in two seats and the RJD is in an instantaneous contest with Leader Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United).