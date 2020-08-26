Son Ye Jin And Kang Ha Neul In Talks To Lead New Historical Drama

Son Ye Jin and Kang Ha Neul could also be returning with a historic drama!

On August 25, Sports activities Seoul reported that Son Ye Jin is at present in talks to star within the drama “Minimize by the Coronary heart” (literal title). The upcoming historic drama will likely be in regards to the tragic love story between Princess Pyeonggang, who makes use of On Dal’s emotions to her benefit, and On Dal, who makes silly sacrifices. Son Ye Jin is in talks to star as Princess Pyeonggang.

Following stories, a supply from Son Ye Jin’s company MS Staff Leisure shared, “It’s one of many initiatives she has obtained affords for, and nothing is set but.” They continued, “At present, Son Ye Jin is fine-tuning the small print for her subsequent venture, the Hollywood movie ‘Cross.’”

Directed by Andrew Niccol, “Cross” will likely be set sooner or later in a multiracial nation divided into two nations, considered one of which is rich and considered one of which is impoverished. Son Ye Jin will likely be taking part in the position of Vera, a troublesome single mom who lives close to the border within the impoverished nation. She will likely be starring reverse to Sam Worthington, who’s well-known for his position in “Avatar.”

If Son Ye Jin accepts the supply to star in “Minimize by the Coronary heart,” it is going to be her first historic drama since SBS’s “The Nice Ambition” in 2002. Beforehand, Son Ye Jin additionally starred within the historic movies “The Pirates” in 2014 and “The Final Princess” in 2016. Together with her efficiency in “The Final Princess,” Son Ye Jin swept many awards via the Grand Bell Awards, Blue Dragon Movie Awards, Korean Movie Producers Affiliation Awards, Korean Affiliation of Movie Critics Awards, Movie Award of the Yr, and the Baeksang Arts Awards.

The identical day, it was additionally reported that Kang Ha Neul was solid as On Dal, the principle character of ‘Minimize by the Coronary heart.’ Following the report, a supply from TH Firm acknowledged, “Kang Ha Neul has obtained a suggestion to star within the new drama ‘Minimize by the Coronary heart’ and is reviewing it.”

On Dal is a personality who lives along with his mom in a thatched cottage deep within the mountains. He has all the time been curious in regards to the exterior world, and regardless of understanding that his mom would be offended, he makes his method to the market within the village. There, he meets Princess Pyeonggang for the primary time. In the future, Princess Pyeonggang involves his cottage, stating that she’s going to dwell with him, and she or he teaches him martial arts in addition to how you can learn and write.

“Minimize by the Coronary heart” will likely be produced by Victory Contents, and it’s reportedly helmed by producing director (PD) Yoon Sang Ho, who labored on SBS’s “Saimdang, Gentle’s Diary,” MBC’s “Totally different Goals,” and TV Chosun’s “King Maker: The Change of Future.”

