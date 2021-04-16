Son Ye Jin In Talks Along With Jeon Mi Do For New JTBC Drama

Son Ye Jin is engaged on choosing her subsequent challenge!

On April 15, JoyNews24 reported that the actress shall be starring within the upcoming JTBC drama “39” (literal title).

In response to the report, her company MSTeam Leisure commented, “She obtained a proposal to star in ’39’ and is positively contemplating [the offer].”

“39” is a 12-episode drama in regards to the romance and on a regular basis lives of three associates who’re on the verge of turning 40. Son Ye Jin has been provided the function of Cha Mi Jo, who grew up in a rich surroundings and is now the pinnacle dermatologist of a clinic in Gangnam. As revealed final month, Jeon Mi Do is in talks to play performing instructor Jung Chan Younger, who can be Cha Mi Jo’s pal.

The drama shall be written by Yoo Younger Ah, who beforehand wrote “Encounter,” “Entertainer,” and the movie “My Annoying Brother,” and will probably be directed by Kim Sang Ho, who not too long ago labored on “Run On.”

“39” is scheduled to start filming within the second half of the 12 months.

Keep tuned for updates!

Whereas ready, watch Son Ye Jin within the movie “Be With You“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)