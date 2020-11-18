Son Ye Jin Talks About 20-Year-Long Profession, Receiving Offer For Hollywood Movie, And More

Son Ye Jin seems to be elegant because the muse for trend model Bride And You within the December difficulty of Elle journal!

In an interview to accompany her photograph shoot, the actress talked about her lengthy profession, her ideas on doubtlessly becoming a member of a Hollywood movie, and extra.

Son Ye Jin talked about her timeless enthusiasm for performing. “Though there have been instances wherein I by the way ended up taking a break whereas ready for a venture, I’ve nearly by no means rested deliberately,” she stated. “It’s additionally one thing that I do take satisfaction in — having the ability to persistently current new initiatives and all the time being passionate.”

The actress added, “I did get exhausted at instances, and I additionally skilled a stoop, however I used to be fortuitously capable of overcome that by means of my initiatives.”

It was beforehand revealed that Son Ye Jin was confirmed to be in talks to star within the Hollywood movie “Cross.” She spoke about deciding to tackle the problem. “To be trustworthy, I didn’t actually have a want to strive one thing out like this,” she admitted. “I’m already overwhelmed with Korean initiatives, so I used to be afraid whether or not or not I might act nicely talking a international language.”

She continued, “Nevertheless, I began desirous about after I would ever be capable to strive one thing like this once more. If I obtain a great alternative, I’ll fortunately work onerous at it. I get the sense that I’ll get quite a bit out of it as I take it on.”

Son Ye Jin’s full pictorial and interview could be discovered within the December difficulty of Elle journal.

Watch Son Ye Jin within the movie “Be With You” beneath!

