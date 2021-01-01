Son Ye Jin Writes Post Following News Of Relationship With Hyun Bin

Son Ye Jin took to her Instagram to talk about the information of her relationship with Hyun Bin!

On January 1, Dispatch reported that Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin had been courting because the conclusion of their drama “Crash Touchdown on You.” It was then confirmed by each actors’ businesses that they’re in a romantic relationship.

On the afternoon of January 1, Son Ye Jin posted a photograph of a basket of flowers with the next caption:

It’s a brand new yr.

Showing in entrance of all of you with information about my private life relatively than work-related information for the primary time, I’m wondering why I really feel so embarrassed..

Hmm…mm..umm…

Sure, that’s the way it turned out..^.^

Haha…

Umm…^^;;

I’m undecided what I ought to say, however I assumed I ought to not less than say one thing to all of you..

It feels very awkward and unusual..^^;

I’m grateful to have been capable of meet a very good particular person, and I’ll work onerous to have a tendency [the relationship] with care…

The love and help that each one of you give me, I’m at all times protecting it in my coronary heart.. I hope there can be many good issues within the new yr. Be wholesome. Ppyong.

Watch Son Ye Jin in “Be With You“:

Watch Now