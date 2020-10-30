Sonagachi: Sonagachi’s sex worker suffering, epidemic raises difficulties

new Delhi: There are many places for prostitution in the world which are quite famous. Sonagachi area of ​​West Bengal is the largest prostitution area in Asia. If we talk about statistics here, more than 10,000 sex workers are working here. Also, many mail workers are also involved in the prostitution business. Sonagachi is located in the Shobhabazar area of ​​North Kolkata. Also Read – Sonagachi: Sonagachi of Bengal is the biggest red light area, know what is the story of its formation

Sonagachi means gold tree in Bengali language. According to legends, in the early days of Calcutta city, there was a notorious dacoit who lived here with his mother. After his death it is said that he heard a voice in his hut. In this, the notorious dacoit tells his mother that mother I have become a ghazi. This is where Sona Ghazi started. Here the dacoit built a mosque in memory of his mother. However, later Sona Ghazi area became very busy and Sonagaji changed into Sonagachi.

Please tell that every year during Durga Puja in West Bengal, the soils of these areas are included in the idol of the mother in the construction of the idol. But the Corona epidemic has broken the back of people involved in prostitution in Sonagachi. 89 percent of the sex workers here are buried under debt during the Corona epidemic. Also, keeping in mind the security system due to the epidemic, people are not even turning to Sonagachi.

According to data from anti-human trafficking NGO, 89 percent of sex workers are trapped in debt trap here. They have borrowed money from brokers and brothel owners for a living. Due to this they can be exploited further. According to the report, 73 percent of sex workers also want to abandon the sex trade, but they are unable to do so even if they want to, because they have a lot of debt and fear to see them not accepted by the society in future.