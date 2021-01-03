Sonal, who studies in Gaushala, will now become a judge, father sells milk, this success is going to inspire

Success Story of Sonal Sharma: Woke up overnight and studied in the cowshed. Spend hours between books in the light of an oil box. Now the color that this work has shown, it is very bright. Shine such that is inspiring. This girl, who studies in Gaushala, is now going to be a judge. After studying in Gaushala, BA, LLB and then LLM got topper position and she is going to be a judge soon. This girl has cracked the Rajasthan Judicial Service Examination. It sounds incredible, but true. Also Read – Rajasthan: All schools, colleges will remain closed till January 15, Night curfew will continue this month

Sonal Sharma (26) of Udaipur, who is the daughter of a milkman, has achieved this position by studying in a cowshed on a table made of empty oil cans. She will now be posted as a first class magistrate in the sessions court in Rajasthan.

Since when Sonal was 10 years old, she used to get up at 4 am every day to help clean the cowshed, distribute milk with her father. However, she used to go to her school and then to college from where she would go to the library and make detailed notes for studies, because coaching for judicial examinations was like a never-ending dream for her.

Even while studying for her judiciary examination, she continued to help her father’s dairy in Pratap Nagar area of ​​Udaipur. However, on 23 December, Sonal received the best gift of his life as a notification regarding selection in the Rajasthan Judicial Service. Regarding the notification, Sonal said, “I always wanted to be a judge, because I consider justice as a rewarding job. I have seen poverty since childhood and am aware of the challenges facing the poor. So I am confident that I will be able to do my job with honesty. “

Sonal will be posted as a first class magistrate in the sessions court after a year’s training at the Judicial Academy in Jodhpur. He said, “Initially I used to feel ashamed to tell about my father’s profession. However, today I am proud of my family background along with him. ” Sonal had to face many financial challenges and so she prepared for the exam on her own and studied for 10-12 hours daily.

She says that her focus never diverts from her goal. He said, “I have never logged on to any social media site, because I had to focus on achieving my goal.” She missed the general cut-off list by just one mark after appearing for the RJS 2018 exam and was on the waiting list.

Sonal says, “I was depressed after failing by just one point, but later they came to know that the seven candidates who had given the RJS exam did not join.” He later filed a petition in the High Court in September 2020 to appoint the candidates of the waiting list to seven vacant seats. ” After receiving notification from the High Court on 23 December, his wait was over.

Sonal topped the state in Economics in the 12th grade CBSE examination and she was the topper in India in Hindi. After graduating from Mohan Lal Sukhadia University, he topped his BA, LLB and LLM exams and received two gold medals and the chancellor’s medal at the convocation held on 22 December.

Sonal is second in siblings. Her father Khyali Lal Sharma said, “My friends used to advise me that there is no need to educate daughters and they should be married. However, parents should support their children. We are proud of Sonal. ” Sonal now aims to provide a comfortable life to her parents. He said, “My father has worked hard over the years to give us a good life and education and has even taken a loan for our education. We have seen him waking up at 4 am and sleeping around midnight. So now it’s my turn to take care of my parents. “