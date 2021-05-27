Sonali Naik (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Sonali Naik (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Sonali Naik (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Sonali Naik (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Sonali Naik is an Indian tv actress. She is understood for tv displays Maddam Sir, Gathbandhan, Yahan Primary Ghar Ghar Kheli. She is at the beginning from Satara and is lively within the performing business since 1991.

Biography

Sonali Naik was once born on 24 December 1972 in Satara, Maharashtra. She belongs to a Maharashtrian circle of relatives. She began her profession in 1991 via native theaters. In 1995, she moved to Mumbai to paintings within the Mumbai movie business. She labored in different T.V. ads in Mumbai.

Sonali were given popularity in tv business from serial Yahan Primary Ghar Ghar Kheli. On this serial, she performed the position of Sheetal Raghav Pandit. After this display, she has labored in lots of well-known tv displays like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Gathbandhan, Maddam Sir and many others.

Bio

Actual Title Sonali Pandit Naik
Nick Title Sonali
Occupation Actress
Date of Delivery 24 December 1972
Age (as of 2021) 49 Years
Delivery Position Satara, Maharashtra
Nationality Indian
House The city Satara, Maharashtra
Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had
Father : No longer To be had
Husband: Jayant Naik (BMC officer)
Daughter : Sania Naik

Sonali Naik Family
Faith Hinduism
Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Schooling Main points and Extra

College No longer Recognized
School No longer Recognized
Instructional Qualification Graduate
Debut Tv : Yahan Primary Ghar Ghar Kheli (2009)
Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 3″ Toes
Weight 59 Kg
Determine Size 36-29-36
Eye Color Black
Hair Color Black
Spare time activities Appearing and Writing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married
Marriage Date 2001
Controversies None
Wage(approx) No longer To be had
Web Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Sonali Naik

  • Sonali Naik was once born and taken up in Satara, Maharashtra.
  • She began her profession in theater.
  • For the SAB TV display Maddam Sir, she realized Lucknow taste Hindi language.
  • She has additionally been nominated for STAR Parivaar Award for Favourite Mazedaar Sadasya.

When you have extra information about Sonali Naik . Please remark underneath we can up to date inside of a hour.

