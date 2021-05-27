Sonali Naik (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Sonali Naik (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Sonali Naik is an Indian tv actress. She is understood for tv displays Maddam Sir, Gathbandhan, Yahan Primary Ghar Ghar Kheli. She is at the beginning from Satara and is lively within the performing business since 1991.
Biography
Sonali Naik was once born on 24 December 1972 in Satara, Maharashtra. She belongs to a Maharashtrian circle of relatives. She began her profession in 1991 via native theaters. In 1995, she moved to Mumbai to paintings within the Mumbai movie business. She labored in different T.V. ads in Mumbai.
Sonali were given popularity in tv business from serial Yahan Primary Ghar Ghar Kheli. On this serial, she performed the position of Sheetal Raghav Pandit. After this display, she has labored in lots of well-known tv displays like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Gathbandhan, Maddam Sir and many others.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Sonali Pandit Naik
|Nick Title
|Sonali
|Occupation
|Actress
|Date of Delivery
|24 December 1972
|Age (as of 2021)
|49 Years
|Delivery Position
|Satara, Maharashtra
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The city
|Satara, Maharashtra
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : No longer To be had
Father : No longer To be had
Husband: Jayant Naik (BMC officer)
Daughter : Sania Naik
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Deal with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
Schooling Main points and Extra
|College
|No longer Recognized
|School
|No longer Recognized
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Tv : Yahan Primary Ghar Ghar Kheli (2009)
|Awards
|No longer To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 3″ Toes
|Weight
|59 Kg
|Determine Size
|36-29-36
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Spare time activities
|Appearing and Writing
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Marriage Date
|2001
|Controversies
|None
|Wage(approx)
|No longer To be had
|Web Price
|No longer To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Details About Sonali Naik
- Sonali Naik was once born and taken up in Satara, Maharashtra.
- She began her profession in theater.
- For the SAB TV display Maddam Sir, she realized Lucknow taste Hindi language.
- She has additionally been nominated for STAR Parivaar Award for Favourite Mazedaar Sadasya.
When you have extra information about Sonali Naik . Please remark underneath we can up to date inside of a hour.