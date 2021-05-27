Sonali Naik (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Sonali Naik (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Sonali Naik is an Indian tv actress. She is understood for tv displays Maddam Sir, Gathbandhan, Yahan Primary Ghar Ghar Kheli. She is at the beginning from Satara and is lively within the performing business since 1991.

Biography

Sonali Naik was once born on 24 December 1972 in Satara, Maharashtra. She belongs to a Maharashtrian circle of relatives. She began her profession in 1991 via native theaters. In 1995, she moved to Mumbai to paintings within the Mumbai movie business. She labored in different T.V. ads in Mumbai.

Sonali were given popularity in tv business from serial Yahan Primary Ghar Ghar Kheli. On this serial, she performed the position of Sheetal Raghav Pandit. After this display, she has labored in lots of well-known tv displays like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Gathbandhan, Maddam Sir and many others.

Bio

Actual Title Sonali Pandit Naik Nick Title Sonali Occupation Actress Date of Delivery 24 December 1972 Age (as of 2021) 49 Years Delivery Position Satara, Maharashtra Nationality Indian House The city Satara, Maharashtra Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had

Father : No longer To be had

Husband: Jayant Naik (BMC officer)

Daughter : Sania Naik

Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Schooling Main points and Extra

College No longer Recognized School No longer Recognized Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Yahan Primary Ghar Ghar Kheli (2009) Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 3″ Toes Weight 59 Kg Determine Size 36-29-36 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Appearing and Writing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Marriage Date 2001 Controversies None Wage(approx) No longer To be had Web Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Sonali Naik

Sonali Naik was once born and taken up in Satara, Maharashtra.

She began her profession in theater.

For the SAB TV display Maddam Sir, she realized Lucknow taste Hindi language.

She has additionally been nominated for STAR Parivaar Award for Favourite Mazedaar Sadasya.

