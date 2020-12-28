Sonam Kapoor’s Korean Remake ‘Blind’ Begins Glasgow Shoot

Principal pictures started on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland, on “Blind,” a Bollywood remake of the eponymous 2011 Korean motion thriller.

Sonam Kapoor (“Veere Di Marriage ceremony”) headlines the forged, which additionally consists of Purab Kohli (“Sense8”) and Vinay Pathak (“A Appropriate Boy”).

“Blind” follows a lady who loses her sight after a automotive accident, solely to seek out her different senses develop, permitting her to assist the police in an ongoing investigation.

The remake is directed by characteristic debutant Shome Makhija, who has beforehand labored with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh (“Kahaani”) as affiliate director on quite a lot of movies, together with the Glasgow-set “Badla,” a remake of 2016 Spanish-language thriller “The Invisible Visitor,” starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

my brother @Shomemakhija turns director at this time + the nutcase @sonamakapoor stars! hopefully i get to help. pic.twitter.com/HmD7ZUVvsa — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) December 28, 2020

“Blind” will shoot in a start-to-finish schedule in Glasgow, adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Mainland Scotland went right into a Tier 4-level lockdown in current days, however movie and TV manufacturing remains to be allowed to proceed so long as tips are adopted.

The movie is a co-production between Kanai, AVMA Media, Rainbow Studios and Kross Photos.

Korean IP has lengthy been fertile floor for Indian cinema, with the inspiration typically resulting in unauthorized remakes — that’s, at the very least, till manufacturing outfit Kross got here into the image. Headed by Thomas Kim Hyunwoo, a former funding banker and L.A.-based Disney government, Kross, alongside Endemol Shine India, produced Amitabh Bachchan-vehicle “Te3n” as a licensed remake of 2013 Korean crime drama “Montage” in 2016.

Kross was subsequently concerned in “100 Days of Sunshine,” the 2018 Vietnamese remake of 2012 Korean hit “By no means Ending Story,” and “Oh! Child,” the Telugu-language Indian remake of 2014 Korean field workplace smash “Miss Granny.”

One of many greatest hits from Kross is the Chinese language adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s Japanese novel “The Devotion of Suspect X.”

An Indian adaptation of Korean comedy-drama “Miracle in Cell No. 7” can be within the works from Kross.

Earlier this 12 months, one other Bollywood movie, “Bellbottom,” starring Akshay Kumar, was shot completely in and round Glasgow.