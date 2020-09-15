SONAMOO’s Nahyun And Sumin Win 1st Trial Over Contract Termination, TS Entertainment Appeals Ruling

The court docket dominated in favor of SONAMOO’s Nahyun and Sumin of their lawsuit in opposition to TS Entertainment, and the company has filed an attraction.

In Might of 2019, Nahyun and Sumin despatched a certification of contents to TS Entertainment to terminate their contracts. When the company reportedly refused to hold out the termination, Nahyun and Sumin filed a lawsuit in August to affirm the non-existence of their unique contracts. In response, TS Entertainment stated it will take authorized motion in opposition to the 2 members and the group would promote sooner or later with out them. Sumin wrote that the company had not supplied them with their requested settlement knowledge concerning their lack of cost, had talked badly about them to the opposite SONAMOO members, kicked them out of their dorms, and extra.

On September 15, the regulation agency Yehyun representing Nahyun and Sumin confirmed that the court docket dominated in favor of Nahyun and Sumin on September 10. In line with the ruling, their unique contracts with TS Entertainment have been terminated.

TS Entertainment filed a written attraction on September 14, that means the authorized dispute will proceed. The date for the appellate trial has not but been set.

