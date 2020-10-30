Song Ha Yoon And Lee Jun Young Share An Affectionate Moment In Upcoming Rom-Com

MBC every1’s upcoming drama “Please Don’t Meet Him” (literal translation) launched new romantic stills of Song Ha Yoon and U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young!

“Please Don’t Meet Him” is a futuristic rom-com about girls who use a machine geared up with synthetic intelligence (AI) capabilities to make selections about who up to now. In addition to Song Ha Yoon and Lee Jun Young, the drama additionally stars Apink’s Yoon Bomi, Gong Min Jung, Joo Woo Jae, and Kim Ki Ri.

In the newly launched stills, Song Ha Yoon and Lee Jun Young are sitting head to head at residence. Their gazes are stuffed with affection, they usually can’t assist however smile simply from one another.

The manufacturing crew shared, “Song Ha Yoon and Lee Jun Young showcase phenomenal chemistry wherein they’re all the time thoughtful and caring for one another on set.” They defined that this chemistry will immediately translate to the couple’s romantic chemistry within the drama.

They continued, “When the 2 are collectively, folks can’t cease smiling on set.” The manufacturing crew additionally requested viewers to anticipate Song Ha Yoon and Lee Jun Young’s upcoming chemistry within the drama.

“Please Don’t Meet Him” is slated to premiere on November 10 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Try a teaser for the drama right here!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Good Casting” under!

