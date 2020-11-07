Song Ha Yoon And Lee Jun Young Talk About Working Together In Upcoming Rom-Com

With the premiere of their drama developing, Song Ha Yoon and Lee Jun Young opened up about their ideas on working collectively!

MBC’s new drama “Please Don’t Meet Him” (literal translation) is a rom-com that includes girls who get their arms on a stethoscope with synthetic intelligence (AI) capabilities that helps display potential males up to now.



Song Ha Yoon is thought to be an professional within the discipline of rom-coms, so many individuals are trying ahead to seeing how she is going to pull off her new position of Search engine optimisation Ji Sung. In the sequence, she is going to develop a relationship with Jung Kook Hee, performed by Lee Jun Young. In gentle of their drama kicking off in only a few days, the 2 commented on working collectively as costars.

Up till now, Song Ha Yoon has appeared in a wide range of works that highlighted her talents to tackle romantic roles. When requested to share about her ideas on Lee Jun Young as a costar, she replied, “Lee Jun Young is a honest but vibrant, and thoughtful individual. Due to that, I truly had enjoyable filming.”

“Please Don’t Meet Him” will likely be Lee Jun Young’s first time starring in a rom-com. To him, Song Ha Yoon was somebody he might depend upon and obtain assist from. He acknowledged, “As at all times, I felt awkward at first. However as filming went on, I bought to study rather a lot from Song Ha Yoon. I believe the best way we respect and perceive each other in actual life influenced our on-screen dynamic. I’ve rather a lot to thank her for, so I’m grateful to have had the prospect to work along with her. She takes care of these round her rather well and is a really thoughtful actress.”

On the subject of romance dramas, the chemistry between the actors is essential. How nicely the viewers turns into immersed within the story depends upon it. In gentle of this, “Please Don’t Meet Him” is trying like one to be excited for.

MBC’s “Please Don’t Meet Him” premieres on November 10 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser for the drama right here!

