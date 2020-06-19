Song Ha Yoon And U-KISS’s Jun To Lead New MBC Rom-Com

Song Ha Yoon and U-KISS’s Jun will probably be enjoying lead roles in a brand new fantasy romantic comedy!

“Please Don’t Meet Him” (literal translation) is about a girl named Search engine optimization Ji Sung who desires to fall in love but in addition keep away from the flawed males. With a purpose to create the proper love life, she creates a synthetic intelligence (AI) program referred to as Cho Sang Shin.

Song Ha Yoon will tackle the position of Search engine optimization Ji Sung, a programmer of the AI sensible residence equipment improvement workforce. Someday, she unintentionally develops an AI program referred to as Cho Sang Shin, which can determine trashy people, and he or she makes use of it to avoid wasting folks who’re in troublesome relationships.

Jun will rework into Jung Kook Hee, a firefighter who doesn’t use social media. He’s the one and solely individual that Cho Sang Shin is unable to investigate.

“Please Don’t Meet Him” will air on MBC and MBC Every1 in October of this yr.

