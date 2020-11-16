Song Ha Yoon Has Trouble Going Back To Her Normal Life In “Please Don’t Date Him”

MBC’s “Please Don’t Date Him” launched new stills of Song Ha Yoon!

“Please Don’t Date Him” is a romantic comedy that revolves across the incorporation of synthetic intelligence (AI) into each day life.

Song Ha Yoon takes the position of Search engine optimization Ji Sung, a programmer on the AI Sensible Dwelling Equipment Improvement staff who does her finest with regards to each work and love. U-KISS’s Lee Jun Younger performs Jung Kook Hee, a novel firefighter who doesn’t expertise any discomfort from not proudly owning a smartphone.

In the primary episode, Search engine optimization Ji Sung discovered the true nature of her husband-to-be by means of the factitious intelligence program Cho Sang Shin. She grew to become heartbroken when she realized that he took secret pictures of her and shared them together with his pals in a bunch chat.

On November 16, the drama shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In the primary picture, Search engine optimization Ji Sung is shedding tears at work. She had been relationship her ex-fiancé for seven years, so she felt extraordinarily betrayed when she discovered what he was doing behind her again.

In the second picture, Search engine optimization Ji Sung is on the police station. Her expression is crammed with shock and disgust, main many to surprise if she got here to the police to place her ex-fiancé behind bars. Will Search engine optimization Ji Sung have the ability to transfer on from this trauma? How will Cho Sang Shin assist her together with her future love life?

The second episode will air on November 17 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

