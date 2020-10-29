Song Ha Yoon Is One Step In The Future And Lee Jun Young Is One Step In The Past In Teasers For New Drama

MBC every1’s upcoming drama “Please Don’t Meet Him” (literal translation) has shared the primary teasers for lead actors Song Ha Yoon and U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young!

“Please Don’t Meet Him” is a futuristic rom-com about girls who use a system outfitted with synthetic intelligence (AI) capabilities to make selections about who thus far.

Song Ha Yoon stars as Website positioning Ji Sung, a programmer at a crew that creates new AI and sensible house units. She is set to reach her profession regardless of being bullied by her co-workers, and she or he is equally decided to be a great spouse to her fiancé. She needs to keep away from making errors in work and in love, and when an “AI fridge” with particular talents comes into her life, it adjustments her ceaselessly.

In the brand new stills, Song Ha Yoon transforms into a daily workplace employee, working at initiatives on her pc and fielding telephone calls.

In the primary teaser video, Song Ha Yoon comes throughout the AI fridge referred to as “Jo Sang Shin” and asks it, “Suggest me one thing I could make for breakfast for my future husband, a person in his thirties, works as a dentist.”

As an alternative of giving her the specified end result, nevertheless, the fridge asks in response, “Do you wish to know the reality about that man?” Song Ha Yoon then seems shocked and horrified by what she sees on the display screen.

In distinction to Song Ha Yoon’s character, who believes in the way forward for synthetic intelligence, Lee Jun Young performs a personality who’s charmingly caught up to now. Jung Gook Hee takes care of the neighborhood avenue cats as an alternative of spending all his time on his smartphone. He’s a little bit of a novel firefighter who commonly patrols the neighborhood beneath the idea that prevention is the very best technique. He’s a “actual retro” man, the uncommon particular person in 2020 who has no social media presence in any respect.

In the stills, Lee Jun Young captures his character’s retro vibe in his old style orange uniform and black nametag as he patrols the neighborhood on his bicycle.

Different solid members on this drama embrace Apink’s Yoon Bomi, Gong Min Jung, Joo Woo Jae, and Kim Ki Ri. The drama is slated to premiere on November 10.

