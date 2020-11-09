Song Ha Yoon, Lee Jun Younger, And Yoon Bomi Share Key Points To Look Out For In Upcoming Rom-Com

With the premiere of MBC’s new drama “Please Don’t Meet Him” (literal translation) simply across the nook, the forged members have shared some key factors for viewers to maintain looking out for!

There are numerous the reason why drama followers are anticipating the first episode of “Please Don’t Meet Him.” The sequence is about to be a refreshing story revolving across the incorporation of synthetic intelligence (AI) into day by day life, it’s going to characteristic a proficient lineup, and it’s produced by Oh Mi Kyung, who used to provide selection reveals.

Song Ha Yoon performs Search engine marketing Ji Sung, who learns secrets and techniques about males who needs to be prevented by way of her AI fridge. She defined that what makes the drama distinctive is how the characters learn to be completely satisfied and what residing a cheerful life collectively entails as they meet and work together with one another. She added, “Every character has their very own compelling traits that I feel will delight viewers and make them snigger.”

Lee Jun Younger performs Jung Gook Hee, a firefighter who’s to this point faraway from know-how that he feels completely comfy and not using a smartphone. Other than his onscreen romance with Song Ha Yoon, there may be yet one more facet to look ahead to. He mentioned, “In contrast to typical love tales, it’s cool to see how AI performs an element in love. It was nice to notice that it’s doable to come back throughout plots like this these days.”

He added, “It’s going to on the entire be a brilliant and refreshing drama.”

Yoon Bomi performs Moon Ye Seul, the youngest of the three feminine pals the story revolves round. She has a singular “womance” along with her two pals Search engine marketing Ji Sung and Tak Ku Hyun (Gong Min Jung). She can be set to step right into a romantic relationship with a self-proclaimed dangerous man Han Yoo Jin (Joo Woo Jae).

When requested to touch upon the drama’s key level, Yoon Bomi said, “Every love story that unravels for the three pals has its personal attract. Additionally, I feel the fridge would trigger many fascinating issues to occur if it had been to exist in actual life. The fridge itself is a key level.”

Every actor talked about completely different facets of the drama to be looking out for, making it clear that “Please Don’t Meet Him” will attraction viewers in some ways. The brand new drama will premiere on November 10 at 10:40 p.m. KST, with all of its cheerfulness, suspense, and extra.

