Song Ha Yoon, Lee Jun Younger, Yoon Bomi, And Gong Min Jung Discuss Their Chemistry, Characters, And More For New Rom-Com

The primary solid of the new MBC drama “Please Don’t Meet Him” (literal translation) mentioned their roles, working collectively, and extra throughout a web based press convention.

Starring Song Ha Yoon, U-KISS’s Lee Jun Younger, Gong Min Jung, and Apink’s Yoon Bomi, “Please Don’t Meet Him” is a romantic comedy that revolves across the incorporation of synthetic intelligence (AI) into every day life, and it’ll be produced by Oh Mi Kyung, who used to work on selection exhibits.

Song Ha Yoon will play Website positioning Ji Sung, who learns secrets and techniques from her AI fridge about males who must be prevented and turns into hooked on the AI program. She defined, “Website positioning Ji Sung is an AI developer. She’s somebody who works laborious at each her job and love.”

The actress continued, “I already felt assured about this drama after studying the start of the script. It offers with present occasions in an easy manner, and the characters are additionally paying homage to how ladies are altering these days, so I believe this drama can be relatable.”

She went on to speak about working with Lee Jun Younger, who can be Jung Gook Hee, a firefighter who’s to this point faraway from expertise that he feels completely comfy with no smartphone. “Whereas I used to be appearing with Lee Jun Younger, I didn’t want anybody else to assist me develop into immersed in my appearing,” Song Ha Yoon stated. “I had a whole lot of enjoyable filming it.”

Lee Jun Younger stated, “Jung Gook Hee is somebody who’s extra old school. I hope viewers will get pleasure from discovering out what’s occurred to him.”

He talked about that he’s grateful for Song Ha Yoon, describing her as caring and attentive. “I discovered quite a bit from her,” Lee Jun Younger stated. “I filmed the drama fascinated about how I have to work laborious to exceed her talent stage and never lose to her. I’m so lucky to have met such an ideal co-star and senior. I don’t suppose I’ll ever have the ability to overlook this [experience].”

Song Ha Yoon added, “It felt so comfy even from our first assembly. Lee Jun Younger is each critical and vibrant. He’s thoughtful as properly, which made him probably the most comfy co-star I’ve labored with.”

In the meantime, Gong Min Jung will star as Tak Ki Hyun, the proprietor of a café for natural meals. The actress stated, “Tak Ki Hyun is somebody who is certain and sincere about her beliefs, ideas, and tastes. However, she’s very honest to the folks she’s shut with. She’s very lovable and charming, so I believe viewers ought to look ahead to her.”

She continued, “The story and the characters of ‘Please Don’t Meet Him’ are laborious to see in different dramas lately. It’s interesting that our drama’s characters are so full of life and that the story includes each romance and fantasy.”

Gong Min Jung talked about her chemistry with Yoon Bomi, who performs Moon Ye Seul, the youngest of the three feminine mates within the story. “She’s like a youthful sister that I like,” Gong Min Jung shared. “Yoon Bomi is easy-going, sincere, and cute. She additionally does an ideal job changing into her character, and I discovered quite a bit from her as she all the time works laborious. I’ve develop into a fan of hers. As soon as, she confirmed me a video of her live performance, and she or he appeared so fairly.”

Gong Min Jung additionally described Song Ha Yoon. “I’m the identical age as her, however I felt like she was a lot extra skilled,” Gong Min Jung stated. “Song Ha Yoon is superb, and I’ve quite a bit to be taught from her.”

She added, “Yoon Bomi, Song Ha Yoon, and I acquired actually shut working collectively, they usually’re folks that I’ll keep up a correspondence with sooner or later.”

Yoon Bomi talked about her character as properly. “Moon Ye Seul all the time will get damage due to love, however she’s very passionate and easy in terms of love. She’s an enthralling character who all the time exhibits off her vibrant power.”

She continued, “The script was so enjoyable and new. There have been additionally a whole lot of similarities and variations between Moon Ye Seul and me. I wished to tackle her character as a result of these two sides of her had been so interesting to me.”

“Please Don’t Meet Him” premiered on November 10 and can air each Tuesday at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Lee Jun Younger in “Good Casting” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

High Picture Credit: Xportsnews