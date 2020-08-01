Song Hye Kyo And Hyun Bin’s Agencies Deny Dating Rumors

Song Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin have issued agency denials to rumors that they have been courting once more.

Lately, such rumors have been spreading by means of social media platforms akin to Weibo. Among the rumors claimed that the 2 actors had moved in collectively and that they’d been noticed on dates within the Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province space.

On July 31, Song Hye Kyo’s company said, “This isn’t the primary time that Chinese language media shops have launched random and unfounded information articles. These media shops usually make up issues in their very own creativeness.” The company clearly denied the courting rumors and added, “Song Hye Kyo is at the moment reviewing presents for varied tasks. Nothing specific has occurred.”

Hyun Bin’s company additionally issued a press release, saying, “The courting rumors which have been spreading in China are false.”

Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo beforehand dated after working collectively within the 2008 drama “Worlds Inside.” Their relationship lasted for 2 years after it was made public, nevertheless it was revealed that they’d damaged up earlier than Hyun Bin’s enlistment in 2011.

Supply (1)

High Proper Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews