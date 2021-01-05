Song Hye Kyo Confirmed To Lead New Drama By “Descendants Of The Solar” Screenwriter Kim Eun Sook

Song Hye Kyo and screenwriter Kim Eun Sook are reuniting for a brand new drama!

On January 5, Ilgan Sports activities quoted an trade supply who acknowledged, “Screenwriter Kim Eun Sook is getting ready a drama that can start filming within the second half of the yr. It would air on the finish of the yr on the earliest or the primary half of subsequent yr on the newest. Song Hye Kyo was chosen for the lead position.” The drama might be produced collectively by Hwa&Dam Footage and Studio Dragon and is reported to be within the casting stage of manufacturing presently.

A supply from Studio Dragon confirmed to YTN Star, “Song Hye Kyo will star in screenwriter Kim Eun Sook’s new drama as the feminine lead.” A supply from Hwa&Dam Footage has additionally confirmed that Song Hye Kyo is showing in Kim Eun Sook’s new drama.

In line with Ilgan Sports activities, PD (producing director) Ahn Gil Ho might be directing the drama. PD Ahn Gil Ho’s notable works embrace “Forest of Secrets and techniques” season one, “Recollections of the Alhambra,” “Watcher,” and “Document of Youth.”

Song Hye Kyo beforehand appeared in Kim Eun Sook’s 2016 drama “Descendants of the Solar,” which was an enormous hit.

