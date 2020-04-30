Song Hye Kyo Expresses Gratitude For Her Successful Career

Song Hye Kyo is breathtakingly stunning on the Might cowl of vogue journal Elle Singapore!

In the pictorial, Song Hye Kyo seems beautiful along with her piercingly deep and alluring gaze. The nice and cozy tones and brilliant gentle within the background spotlight her mild options. Within the interview for the journal, the actress talked about her profitable profession, thanking followers, viewers, and manufacturing workers for permitting her to obtain a lot love.

Song Hye Kyo shared, “I believe I’ve been very lucky. Having the ability to be in such wonderful productions since I used to be younger, and people productions performing effectively, together with receiving love from so many individuals, is why I’m the place I’m right this moment—and I’m very grateful for that.”

Learn Song Hye Kyo’s full interview on her profession and the challenges she’s confronted right here!

Catch Song Hye Kyo within the drama “Encounter” under:

Watch Now