Song Hye Kyo In Talks To Star As Designer In New Drama

Song Hye Kyo is contemplating taking a lead function in a drama set within the style world!

On November 9, Ilgan Sports activities reported that Song Hye Kyo will star as Ha Younger Eun within the drama “Now, We Are Breaking Up” (literal translation).

Her company UAA later clarified to Newsen, “It’s one of many initiatives she’s contemplating.”

The character Ha Younger Eun is the chief of the design workforce at a style label. Ilgan Sports activities describes her as a cold-hearted realist who can be sensible and prioritizes security above all issues. Her organic age is 38, however as a designer at a style label, she manages her physique and follows the traits as a way to keep a youthful and exquisite look. She is evident about reaping the rewards for her personal work, and he or she doesn’t waste time getting emotional over males.

If Song Hye Kyo decides to take the function, this will probably be her first drama in two years since “Encounter.”

Whereas Soo Ae, Yoo Tae Oh, and Yoon Jung Hee had been beforehand reported to be in talks for the drama, Soo Ae and Yoo Tae Oh have needed to flip down gives, with Soo Ae unable to take the lead function due to scheduling points.

“Now, We Are Breaking Up” is written by Je In, who beforehand penned “Misty.” The director is Lee Gil Bok, who beforehand was a cinematographer for “My Love From the Star,” “Vagabond,” and “Dr. Romantic.”

