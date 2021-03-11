General News

Song Hye Kyo, Jang Ki Yong, Choi Hee Web optimization, And Kim Joo Heon Confirmed For New Romance Drama

March 11, 2021
2 Min Read

Upcoming drama “Now, We Are Breaking Up” (literal translation) has confirmed its predominant solid!

It was beforehand revealed in November final yr that Song Hye Kyo was contemplating a proposal to star within the drama.

On March 10, it was introduced that Song Hye Kyo is confirmed to star in “Now, We Are Breaking Up” together with Jang Ki Yong, Choi Hee Web optimization, and Kim Joo Heon. The upcoming drama will inform tales of emotional love and breakups.

Song Hye Kyo will play Ha Younger Eun, a supervisor of the design staff at a style label who’s a classy and clever realist. Jang Ki Yong is the male lead Yoon Jae Guk, a rich and well-liked freelancer photographer who additionally has the brains and appears.

Choi Hee Web optimization’s character Hwang Chi Sook is a director of the style label’s design staff who attended highschool with Ha Younger Eun, and Kim Joo Heon will play expert PR firm CEO Seok Do Hoon.

“Now, We Are Breaking Up” is written by Je In, who beforehand penned “Misty.” The director is Lee Gil Bok, who beforehand labored on “My Love From the Star,” “Vagabond,” and “Dr. Romantic 2.”

The drama will start filming in April and is scheduled to air through SBS within the second half of this yr.

Within the meantime, watch Song Hye Kyo in “Encounter“:

Watch Now

And Jang Ki Yong in “Search: WWW“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.