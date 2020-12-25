Song Hye Kyo Shares Her Love For Jeon So Nee After Jeon So Nee Sends Her A Christmas Gift

Song Hye Kyo and Jeon So Nee confirmed one another some love this Christmas!

On December 25, Song Hye Kyo uploaded a photograph of a wreath on her Instagram Tales and tagged Jeon So Nee’s account, writing, “It’s fairly such as you. Thank u!!!” It seems as if the wreath was a vacation reward from Jeon So Nee to Song Hye Kyo.

The 2 actresses labored collectively within the tvN drama “Encounter,” the place Song Hye Kyo performed the feminine lead named Cha Soo Hyun and Jeon So Nee performed a personality named Jo Hae In, an in depth pal of the male lead (performed by Park Bo Gum).

Watch “Encounter” beneath!

