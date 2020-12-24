Song Hye Kyo Talks About Deciding On Future Projects And Wanting To Act In A Rom-Com

Song Hye Kyo appears gorgeous in her new pictorial for W Korea!

On December 23, W Korea launched a brand new interview and pictorial starring Song Hye Kyo. In the pictures, the actress fashions extravagant jewellery from Chaumet, equivalent to a fantastic tiara, rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings.

In the interview that adopted the picture shoot, Song Hye Kyo shared, “I believe the diversified media platforms and channels are including range to feminine characters in dramas and movies. Fascinating initiatives throughout numerous genres have been rising in numbers, and I’m very completely satisfied as a result of I’ve additionally been receiving scripts of a wide range of genres.”

The actress defined that she had not selected her subsequent challenge but and added, “I do proceed to assessment the scripts I obtain. However articles are launched about me even after I’ve solely acquired a script. There have even been a number of occasions when it was reported that I used to be reviewing a challenge after I hadn’t even acquired the script for it.”

Song Hye Kyo shared, “I needed to scale back the hole time between initiatives as a lot as doable, however I believe there are occasions when issues don’t go the best way I would like them to. Now, I wish to resolve with some extra flexibility on a challenge, and I’m resolving to do a challenge for positive in 2021.”

When the interviewer identified it had been a very long time since Song Hye Kyo starred in a romantic comedy, the actress replied, “I additionally actually wish to act in a romantic comedy. I wish to strive one thing humorous and entertaining, however I haven’t discovered a enjoyable challenge but. After I acted in ‘Full Home,’ I used to be younger and youthful, however I used to be a bit shy. Now that I’ve gotten older, I believe I can do a greater job than I did then.”

Chaumet has been finishing up their Grace and Character marketing campaign with Song Hye Kyo to assist subtle and progressive ladies.

Song Hye Kyo’s interview and pictorial will probably be obtainable on the January difficulty of W Korea.

Watch Song Hye Kyo in “Encounter” beneath:

