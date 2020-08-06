Song Hye Kyo Talks About Her Style Inspiration, Shares A Message For Global Fans During Difficult Time, And More

Song Hye Kyo shared her fashion inspiration and extra in an interview with W Korea!

The actress appeared in a pictorial for the journal to showcase the “Bee My Love” assortment by Chaumet because the jeweler’s Asian model ambassador. Song Hye Kyo was requested to explain what she thinks concerning the ideas of loyalty, braveness, and diligence, that are what the gathering signifies.

Song Hye Kyo shared that she all the time tries to stay to her convictions, and at any time when she does one thing, she goals to maintain the identical degree of ardour she had about it when she began. “With these beliefs as a stepping stone, I’m all the time decided to do my greatest at all the things,” she mentioned. “I believe that loyalty and diligence are additionally crucial parts of labor and private relationships.”

The actress was requested about her private jewellery fashion, in addition to if she thinks that jewellery can rework how an individual appears to be like.

“I’m all the time desirous about how jewellery can change an individual’s look,” she mentioned. “I additionally suppose it has the facility to alter your temper. For instance, carrying a number of rings or layering bracelets offers you a cheerful and stylish look. In the meantime, for those who put on a excessive jewellery necklace, it offers you extra confidence.”

“My most well-liked fashion is carrying a easy pair of earrings, a bracelet, or a hoop to specific how I really feel that day,” she mentioned. “I believe it’s a technique to look extra polished.”

When requested the place she will get her fashion inspiration, Song Hye Kyo mentioned, “I’m actually desirous about fashionable artwork and structure. I’m impressed lots by that form of artwork with regards to all the things from designing and adorning my very own areas to picking my garments.”

Song Hye Kyo additionally shared a message for her followers. “The entire world goes by means of a really tough time on account of COVID-19,” she mentioned. “I’ve realized by means of this time about learn how to worth the people who find themselves by my aspect, and I believe that by means of believing in and relying on one another, we can get by means of this tough interval. I believe it’s a time when love, sacrificing for one another, and interacting with individuals round us are all vital.”

Watch Song Hye Kyo star alongside Park Bo Gum in her newest drama “Encounter” beneath!

