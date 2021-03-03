Song Hye Kyo Talks About Her Upcoming Drama, Activities She Wants To Explore Besides Appearing, And More

Song Hye Kyo appears gorgeous for Harper’s Bazaar Korea!

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Korea, the actress shared her love for flowers. When requested if there’s a selected flower she’s just like, Song Hye Kyo shared, “I don’t know the title, however a wild flower caught my eye. Since a younger age, my mother appreciated freesias. Maybe due to that, I like flowers that you may see within the area or flowers that have bloomed on each stem in order that they droop downwards reasonably than a wonderfully lovely flower like a rose.” Song Hye Kyo shared that her canines additionally make her simply as completely happy as flowers. She added, “I want they might discuss. At any time when I take a look at my canines, I’ve no ideas, and I really feel good.”

When the rise in reputation for her outdated sitcom “Soonpoong Clinic” was introduced up, Song Hye Kyo shared, “I filmed ‘Soonpoong Clinic’ for 3 years. Due to that, it captures the time once I was fairly and once I was plump. It has all sides of me, since there have been instances the make-up seemed cheesy because it was from so way back, and there are occasions once I was reasonably cute. I starred within the undertaking, however I used to be additionally an ideal fan as a viewer. It was enjoyable filming, and the script was tight to the purpose that the director and scriptwriters might be referred to as geniuses.”

Song Hye Kyo additionally touched upon the rising variety of tasks lead by ladies. She shared that she just lately loved watching “Items of a Girl” and “Hillbilly Elegy.”

On her upcoming revenge drama “The Glory” (literal title), which is written by screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, Song Hye Kyo shared, “It’s a style I haven’t carried out earlier than. I frightened if I might do it properly. There was anticipation for one thing I haven’t carried out earlier than, and I’m curious how I’ll appear. I meet up with screenwriter Kim Eun Sook usually, and we frequently say issues like, ‘How about one thing like this?’ and ‘I need to strive one thing like this!’ The conversations we’ve had prior to now grew to become actuality with this undertaking.”

Song Hye Kyo shared that she’s anticipating being on set for the primary time in awhile, including that she misses the vitality on set when she isn’t performing. She shared, “I didn’t realize it once I was younger, however now that I believe that there isn’t a lot time left, I don’t know till once I can be performing and be capable to act. When I’ve these ideas, I begin to take pleasure in being on set.” She added, “I actually like performing, and I’ve met nice folks and frolicked fortunately, however I additionally need to reside as simply Song Hye Kyo as soon as earlier than it turns into too late.”

If she wasn’t performing, Song Hye Kyo shared she could be touring with pals, strolling her canine, drawing, or finding out English and Chinese language alone, including that she needs to have a while simply to herself.

Song Hye Kyo additionally touched upon the truth that she hadn’t modified a lot since her 20s and 30s. She defined, “I’ve a whole lot of curiosity, and I’ve no worry, though at instances it seems like I do. I recklessly went to New York and San Francisco alone, so I believe I’m impartial and revel in freedom.” The actress commented that she believes in issues reminiscent of zodiac indicators and persona exams, though she prefers older exams for the reason that MBTI take a look at appears too difficult.

Lastly, Song Hye Kyo talked about being calm when dealing with large struggles by pondering it’ll go finally. She shared, “Besides work, I’m principally at house or simply strolling my canine, so I’m not on guard for something. I believe it’s as a result of I’m surrounded by good folks.”

