Song Hye Kyo Thanks Yoo Ah In For Sending Support To The Set Of Her New Drama

Song Hye Kyo and Yoo Ah In proved their strong friendship once again!

On May 1, Song Hye Kyo took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of a coffee truck and wrote “Ha… Thank you. Mr. Hong Sik.”

The photo shows a coffee truck sent to the set of “Now, We Are Breaking Up” (literal title), a new romance drama that stars Song Hye Kyo, Jang Ki Yong, Choi Hee Seo, Kim Joo Heon, EXO’s Sehun, and Girl’s Day’s Yura.

The coffee cup sleeves read, “Love to Ms. Song Hye Kyo. Live a long life.” The message is from Uhm Hong Sik, which is Yoo Ah In’s real name. Song Hye Kyo and Yoo Ah In have shared a close friendship for years, often sending each other support on set, although they have not yet worked together on a project.

“Now, We Are Breaking Up” is scheduled to premiere on SBS in the second half of 2021.

