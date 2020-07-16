Song Il Gook Shares Sweet Update Of His Triplets On Fun Outing

Song Il Gook not too long ago shared some images of his triplets having fun with some household time.

On July 15, he posted a photograph of his sons, Daehan, Minguk and Manse, at Namsan (a mountain in Seoul).

Within the caption, he wrote, “The climate was so good that for the primary time shortly, I took the youngsters to Namsan. I felt sorry for the youngsters caught at house because of the coronavirus, so for the primary time shortly I felt like I used to be being a dad… Ah, the youngsters had their hair minimize the day earlier than yesterday. Daehan requested for a handsome haircut, Minguk requested to not minimize his hair previous the center of his brow, and Manse requested for a sq. haircut. Haha. All of them appear like bowl cuts proper now, however as soon as their hair grows out a bit, I believe that it is going to be a very good type and we’ll be capable of reside for a bit with out worrying about their hair.”

Again in April, Song Il Gook had shared that his triplets have been starting their new semester at house resulting from COVID-19 precautions. His sons turned beloved family names after their look on “The Return of Superman” from 2014 to 2016.

Take a look at an episode of “The Return of Superman” beneath!

